AVICC delegates are in town this weekend for the annual Association of Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities Convention.

The annual event is an opportunity for representatives from communities across the coast to get together and discuss and debate important issues in the region.

As the convention got underway, AVICC and Coast Forest Products Association announced a landmark Memorandum of Understanding.

The M.O.U was initiated following a forestry survey that was conducted last year by the Union of B.C Municipalities, which identified communication and engagement gaps between forestry and communities in B.C.

The memorandums outlines several key deliverables, including holding regular consultations and meetings.