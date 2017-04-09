The ranks of unemployed workers in BC has grown.

BC Federation of Labour President Irene Lanzinger says almost 10,000 more British Columbians were out of work compared to the previous month.

Lanzinger says BC is leading the country in the prevalence of precarious part-time work.

Statistics Canada numbers show part-time jobs rose by 6,000 in March from February.

The stats also show 21.2% of all jobs in BC are part-time, which tend to be lower paying, with fewer benefits and have unstable hours.

By comparison, only 18.7% per cent of jobs in Alberta and 18.5% in Ontario are part-time.