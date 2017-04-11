A young Powell River girl is battling cancer, but Maddie White isn’t alone.

The 14-year-old is going through her second round of chemotherapy.

A friend of Maddie’s, Heather Chard says her condition is improving, and the community is holding a fundraiser to help with costs associated with treatment.

“The cost for a family to commute, for the ferry, time off work, Ronald McDonald House in total is close to half of the total we’re trying to raise, which is 10-thousand. And this is of course round 2, so the second time they’re [trying] to raise 10-thousand…”, she says.

A fundraising event is taking place on Saturday, April 22nd from 11 until 5 PM at the Save on Foods in Powell River. There will be a BBQ, games and Logger Sports, among other activities at the fundraiser.