BC Ferries is preparing for a busy long weekend.

Extra sailings have been added to accommodate the anticipated boost in passenger numbers over the Easter long weekend.

Spokesperson Darin Guenette says the traffic at the start of the long weekend tends to be spread out, but things will be busy on Easter Monday.

“In order to handle what we expect to see as demand, we have added 50 extra sailing on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay Route and 10 on the Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay route. These are traditionally where the demand is so we try to match the demand with some supply”, he says.

Guenette notes that late Easters, like we have this year, tend to be busier than when Easter is early in the spring. Guenette notes, as always, if you have a specific sailing you want to catch the best thing to do is make a reservation. Further details can be found at: bcferries.com.