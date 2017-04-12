With the winter season now wrapped up, Mount Washington Alpine Resort is turning its attention to summer. Spokesperson Sheila Rivers says there’s lots of work planned to get the mountain ready.

“We’re gonna be doing a lot of trail maintenance for the bike park, as well as cleaning up hiking trails, adding in some new signage for hiking and really just ramping up for the summer season”, she says.

Rivers says it was a great winter season for the mountain. The mile-high chairlift rides will start June 10th with the mountain bike trails targeted for opening in mid-July, depending on how quickly the snow melts.