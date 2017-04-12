The Powell River Fire Department is taking part in a Broom Buster event later this month to help rid the region of invasive Scotch Broom.

Chief Terry Peters says along with being an invasive species, scotch broom is a problem from a fire-safety perspective.

“Scotch broom has certainly been something that we’ve dealt with before…it’s a flash fuel and it’s very easy to start and can actually be problematic in wildfires when they get going for urban interface”, he says.

He adds that, “in our wildfire protection plan [we] actually address Scotch broom so we’re taking the initiative ourselves in [what] we believe to be the very first Broom Busters event in Powell River.”

The event is taking place on Saturday, April 22nd at the Powell River fire hall.