Powell River council has approved the demolition of the old Inn at Westview (image courtesy Google Maps)

Powell River city council has ordered the Inn at Westview to be dealt with.

Council voted unanimously to declare the building a nuisance and public safety hazard. Councillor Rob Southcott says as part of that motion, the building was ordered to be demolished.

“The structure [unfortunately] is in a stage of collapse now, so it just has to be done”, he says.

The motion, passed last Thursday, gives the owner 15 days to apply for a demolition permit and the work must be completed within 30 days of that permit being received.