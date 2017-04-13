Powell River city council has ordered the Inn at Westview to be dealt with.
Council voted unanimously to declare the building a nuisance and public safety hazard. Councillor Rob Southcott says as part of that motion, the building was ordered to be demolished.
“The structure [unfortunately] is in a stage of collapse now, so it just has to be done”, he says.
The motion, passed last Thursday, gives the owner 15 days to apply for a demolition permit and the work must be completed within 30 days of that permit being received.