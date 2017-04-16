ICBC is interested in learning more about the technology aimed at reducing distracted driving.

Mark Milner says they have issued a Request for Information on the B.C Bid website.

“We’ve seen everything from stand-alone smart phone apps, to things that pair up with the on-board computer in your car…We just want to see what are the more promising and innovative ideas out there.”

“From there, if something that shows up that’s particularly promising, we would most likely look at doing some sort of pilot to see how effective if might be.”

Milner notes efforts to discourage distract driving are increasing through police enforcement, heavy fines and better public education. However, ICBC wants to know if there’s a fourth level that can be utilized to help prevent the rising number of impaired driving crashes.