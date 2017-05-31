The Federation of Canadian Municipalities kicks off in Ottawa on Thursday.

North Island-Powell River NDP Member of Parliament Rachel Blaney says she expects a number of issues to be discussed, including affordable housing, which is actually causing some strain on businesses in her riding.

“Businesses are coming forward and saying we need to do something because we’re trying to hire people and there’s no housing to be found here for people to come or for people to move closer to where they work,” she says.

Blaney notes the FCM is also working on creating poverty reduction strategies. She says that climate change is also looking to be a topic of discussion at this year’s conference.

The event runs through Sunday.