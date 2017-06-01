The city of Powell River has a new grant aimed at bringing the community together.

Parks and Rec department spokesperson Alex Craig says the new grant will help residents organize block parties in their neighborhoods.

“The main goal of the initiative is just to bring neighborhoods together and strengthen our community,” he says. You can apply through the Parks and Rec department’s website at: app.bookking.ca.

He adds that, “we made it a really easy process. There’s even a kit we provided giving information on types of activities you can organize. We’ve got a parade permit application if people are looking to close down their street.”

30 applications are available on a first come- first serve basis for 2017. This year, the city if offering grants of up to $160. Craig notes if you live somewhere along the highway, or where a block party cannot be held, you can organize an event at a local park through the program.