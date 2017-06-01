Saturday, June 3rd is National Health and Fitness Day across Canada.

A number of communities are hosting activities to promote healthy living, including Powell River.

Executive Director of the BC Association of Kinesiologists Daryl Reynolds says a mix of activities are on at the Westview ferry terminal.

“They’re [rec facilities and staff] really looking for people to try different activities. The term that they use nowadays is ‘recreational tourism’ – get out and try different things [and] see what you like to do, [and] what’s gonna make you get out a little more frequently than what you do now.”

Reynolds says people can enjoy free Zumba and fitness classes throughout the day at the ferry terminal. Further details about the day can be found through the event’s Facebook page at: facebook.com.