Starting Monday, June 5th, Powell River Professional Firefighters are presenting the Fire Safety House to grade three students.

Spokesperson Trish Greenwood says the kids get to meet fire fighters, talk about getting out of a house safely and then they get to practice.

Greenwood says grade three is perfect age because kids are old enough understand and take responsibility for their own safety, once they’re shown what to do.

She says it’s also a great chance for students to meet fire fighters, ask questions, and feel more comfortable with emergency responders should they ever need help.

The Fire Safety House will be touring elementary schools throughout the district this week.