BC Transit is offering free 2-day transit passes for graduating students this month.

Spokesperson Jonathon Dyck says the pass is available in a number of communities, including Powell River, Nanaimo, Qualicum Beach and Campbell River.

“It promotes safe transportation options for people that are going out to celebrate a huge accomplishment in their life of graduating from high school.”

The pass can be used on any 2 days in June and they do not have be on consecutive days.

The GradPass program was first introduced in the late 80’s. More details can be found through BC Transit’s website at: bctransit.com.