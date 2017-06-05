A review is being done on how to improve ferry service to Texada Island.

The Northern Sunshine Coast Ferry Advisory Committee made a formal request to have the service looked at, including the possibility of having a stop at Texada added to a couple of the Comox – Powell River runs for a more direct connection between Texada and Comox.

BC Ferries spokesperson Darin Guenette says the significant service request process brings together all the people who would be involved in the change to see what the impacts would be.

“What does this mean to BC Ferries? Particularly, can we do it, are there costs involved? Are there implications around the collective agreement we have with our employees?”

Ferries will have a response to the FAC within 90 days.