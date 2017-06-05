The Cops for Cancer Tour de Coast goes in September, and Powell River RCMP member Trevor Busch is training hard for the event.

Busch says there are a few fundraisers taking place over the next few months before the Tour starts, including a golf tournament on June 17th.

“This will be the third year for the golf tournament. It’s out at Myrtle Point Golf Club…there’s gonna be lots of room [for teams]. There’s at least 70, and we can fit more than 70 – probably 100 people,” he says.

Busch notes there will be many prizes to be won and a dinner once the golfing is done.

The Tour de Coast helps raise funds for the Canadian Cancer Society. Busch says money also helps send kids to Camp GoodTimes, which assists children and their families in dealing with cancer.

“The funds are gonna be focused on eradicating childhood cancer…I think [combating] childhood cancer is a cause everyone can get behind.”

Further details can be found on the event’s website, and more information on Busch’s participation in the Tour can be found at: convio.cancer.ca.

The 2017 Tour de Coast kicks off on September 20th in Powell River and riders will make their way to Vancouver by the Tour’s end.