WildSafeBC is offering some bear safety tips to residents. Francine Ulmer of the Powell River branch says there have been some bear sightings in residential areas.

There have also been reports of sightings on Vancouver Island in the Comox Valley.

Ulmer stresses the importance of properly disposing of garbage.

“Freezing smelly food items may help, and really we want you to only place items such as garbage on the curbside the morning of collection,” she advises.

If you spot a bear or any wild animal in your neighbourhood, contact BC Conservation Services.