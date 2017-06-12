Staff are making the transition into the new Powell River Library

Library staff are beginning to transition to the new location this week.

The Powell River Library is closed as of today so staff can begin moving the collection over to the newly-renovated space.

Chief Librarian Terry Noreault says the new space is more than three times the size of the current location.

“The space allows us to have a lot of things, [like] meeting rooms that we never had the opportunity to provide that before [and] space for more public computing.”

He notes they’re expecting to take about 2 weeks to complete the transition.

He says he hopes the new facility can become a true community gathering place in Powell River.

The library will open its doors the week of June 26th.