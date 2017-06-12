The first annual Broom Busters in Powell River has been a big success.

The final cut of the season was held this weekend.

Fire Chief Terry Peters says Powell River Fire Rescue teamed up with Broom Busters to help deal with the scotch broom around the city.

Peters says broom is included in the wildfire protection plan because it’s a flash fuel.

Peters says there’s been a lot of interest from the public in helping cut broom around the area and he’s hoping to have another successful series of broom bashes next year.