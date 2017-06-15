Canadian Blood Services is urging people to donate before July 1st.

The organization says there is a critical need for blood donations.

CBS Director of Donor Relations, David Patterson says one-in-two Canadians will need blood at some point in their life and the blood that’s donated is used quickly.

He says that, “every unit of blood that we collect in our clinics goes to be transfused into patients so that for most people, the unit that they give on a Monday will likely be transfused into a patient by Friday or Saturday. That’s a pretty heartwarming feeling, I think.”

Patterson says new donors are always welcome, especially in the summer months as regular donations tend to drop off.