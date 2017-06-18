The PRISMA festival is running in Powell River.

The annual festival brings musicians to study and perform for two weeks.

Mayor Dave Formosa says it’s truly an honour to be able to host the event in Powell River. “We get to bring in the best of the best in the music world to come here and study [and] compete and learn and enjoy. It has done so much for this community [and] added to our culture.”

The PRISMA festival (Pacific Region International Summer Music Academy) runs through next Saturday, June 24th.

More details about PRISMA can be found through the event’s official website at: prismafestival.com.