A Powell River man has formally been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder after a shooting in Lund, BC early Saturday morning.

At around 5:15 AM, police responded to a call of someone being shot.

Upon arrival at the scene in the 1500 block of Scotch Place, Mounties discovered two deceased individuals and one male with non life-threatening injuries.

The injured man was taken to hospital but has since been released.

Now 19-year-old Jason Foulds faces charges in the incident after being arrested by police. Foulds is set to remain in custody and is scheduled to appear in Powell River court on June 27th.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit, along with the Powell River RCMP and Integrated Forensic Identification Section are expected to remain on scene for the next few days.

The names of the victims have not been released and police say this was not a random attack.