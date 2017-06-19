The replacement of the Haslam Lake water trunk main is set to get underway.

The tender has been awarded for the work to begin.

Director of Infrastructure Service, Tor Birtig says the work involves slip-lining a new pipe inside the existing one, which will take about four months.

He residents will also be asked to proactively conserve water while the work is going on.

“While they are doing the work, there will be bypass pumping because we won’t be able to use the existing main because we’ll be using a smaller diameter main that is pumping water from Haslam Lake as opposed to our gravity line. We’ll ask residents to conserve water so that we don’t run into any water issues at our reservoir.”

Birtig says details of the water conservation program will be coming out before the work gets underway.

The work is expected to take about four months to complete.