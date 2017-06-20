2 people were killed and one injured during a weekend shooting in Lund, approx. 30 mins North of Powell River

The community is in mourning following the deaths of two young people in Lund on the weekend.

Two people were killed and another injured in a shooting in the small community north of Powell River.

Powell River Mayor Dave Formosa says the victims had connections throughout the community.

“Lund is 300-400 people. The young people were residing in Lund but a lot of them grew up in the city itself or in the Regional District itself. Our youth, our friends are there friends, you know they’re are youth.” Formosa notes that he knows many of the families who knew the victims and the whole situation is devastating.

19 year old Jason Foulds has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. His next court appearance is set for June 27th.