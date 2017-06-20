Preparations are underway for National Aboriginal Day in Powell River.

Hegus Clint Williams says it’s an important to mark the difficult times that elders went through and have a fun day to celebrate culture.

“We have 2 different celebrations happening. We have the one event that we host with School District 47 where we will meet at Willingdon Beach at about 9:15 AM, and once that’s done – that’s more focused on the school and educational component – we have the other event happening at our new Government House. That’s starting probably about 12:30.”

Williams says they also want to raise awareness about the services and supports that are available through Tla’amin.