The legislature is back in session on Thursday and Christy Clark’s Liberals will face their first confidence test in the house.

Clark says one thing her government noticed in the election was the divide between rural and urban British Columbia.

She says those two sectors need to come together.

“Urban British Columbia cannot survive without the support of resource communities across the province, and resource communities cannot survive without the support and the entrepreneurialism and the community of scale that comes from urban British Columbia.”

The NDP and Greens have agreed to vote against the speech, no matter what it contains.

In a platform relaunch Wednesday, Clark said her government would offer to spend $1-billion to make child care virtually free for middle-income families.

Clark was also very clear that no one wants to see another election.

“Nobody in British Columbia wants an election. Let’s figure out how to make the results of this election work for British Columbians, let’s listen to what they have to say. Let’s go back to the house tomorrow and let’s figure out how we can make sure that we can work together with the numbers of the parties that the people gave us.”