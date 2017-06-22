With summer here and barbecue season upon us, fire crews are reminding people to make sure you’re grilling safely.

Powell River Deputy Chief Rocky Swanson says they’ve had a number of calls of fires that were started by barbecues.

“Of course, this can happen rather quickly. We just want to remind everybody – including business owners – that if you’re barbecuing make sure you are a safe distance away from any over-hanging structures, or too close to any vinyl sidings or objects that may catch fire.”

Swanson says you should keep your barbecue about 10 feet away from a structure and also make sure you keep an eye on it the entire time the grill is running.

He says it’s also important to regularly check your hoses and connections to make sure everything is in good working order.