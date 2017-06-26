It was a heat-filled weekend in Powell River.

Matt Macdonald with Environment Canada says the Sunshine Coast broke a total of five daily high-temperature records, and one record that was broken in Powell River was more than 90 years old.

“Powell River reached 30 degrees and the previous record was 29.4, back in 1926. The heat increased on Sunday, broke another 2 records in Sechelt and in Gibsons, with both stations reaching 31.6 [degrees].”

No records were broken for East Vancouver Island.

Cooler temperatures are expected throughout this week with an average high of 22 degrees.