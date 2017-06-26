The city of Powell River is looking at installing two disc golf courses in local parks.

Manager of Recreation, Neil Pukish says it’s a sport that’s growing in popularity that is inexpensive to set up and maintain.

He says they’ve been working with the consultant that developed the course in Campbell River and have identified two potential locations.

“The two that we’ve really keyed on are the ones at Sunset Park and at Manson’s Gouthro Park.”

Pukish says information sessions will be held this week at Larry Gouthro Park Tuesday evening and at Sunset Park on Wednesday to talk to neighbours and the community about the project.

Both consultation sessions run from 5 to 7.