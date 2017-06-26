A Powell River student has been chosen to take part in the SHAD program this year.

The program is a month-long education program with universities across the country, focusing on science, tech, engineering, arts, and math.

Zoe Crookshank is a grade 11 student at Brooks and says she’s excited about the opportunity.

“It’s for kids who look for a challenge and are willing to go outside their high school time-table.”

Crookshank says she’s hoping the program will help her figure out which science or engineering branch she wants to study when she gets to university.