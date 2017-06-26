With the record breaking temperatures and the continuation of hot, summer weather this week, Powell River Fire Rescue is reminding parents and pet owners to not leave kids or pets in vehicles.

Deputy Chief Rocky Swanson says they haven’t had any calls yet to rescue kids or pets, but it’s still early in the year.

He notes that, “in the last few years, that’s been an issue everywhere. If you see something like this in a parking lot or some place, immediately call 911.”

Swanson notes that it’s easy to forget how quickly a vehicle can heat up and how dangerous that heat can be for pets, young children and the elderly.