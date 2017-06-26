RCMP in Powell River are investigating a case of vandalism and dangerous driving.

Sergeant Kevin Day says police received reports of a large, white pick-up truck doing donuts on the regional hospital’s lawn.

The truck had left the scene, and police received another call of an erratic driver on Haslam Lake Road around the same time.

“The pickup at that time was described as a white, jacked up Ford pickup. Police did make patrols of the area and located a pickup that was similar in description at the intersection of Duck Lake Road and Haslam. The pickup sped off and due to public safety, the police chose not to pursue the vehicle.”

Day says police believe the truck was the same one in all 3 incidents.

Anyone with further details can contact the RCMP or CrimeStoppers.