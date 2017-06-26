The Federal government will continue investing in the Resource Restoration Unit and the Education and Technical Support program under the Salmonid Enhancement program.

The Feds have reversed course on a plan to shut down the education program.

Diane Sanford, Education Coordinator with Fisheries and Oceans for Powell-River Sunshine Coast says the program is invaluable and has made an impact on the community.

“I currently have about 15 schools involved and they have the tank setup where they can raise salmon – they raise coho eggs starting in January – and they raise them up and then they release them in the native stream where they’ve come from.”

Sanford says she’s also talked to former students who are now working in the environmental sciences field and she believes the impact of the salmonid enhancement program is tangible.