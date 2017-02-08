The Province finished with a $2.8 billion surplus in 2016-2017, subject to an audit by the Auditor General.

Finance Minister Mike de Jong says BC made record investments in areas like housing, health and education. He notes that for second year in a row, BC led all provinces in economic growth rate, at an estimated 3.7%.

“GDP growth in 2016 dramatically outstripped forecast and we’re almost 3 times the national average,” he says.

de Jong’s presentation came just before the Liberals face a confidence vote in the Legislature on Thursday.

The Finance Minister also touched base on employment growth during his announcement.

“In 2016, we enjoyed the fastest employment growth from anytime since 1994. We are estimated to have created 73,300 jobs in 2016.”