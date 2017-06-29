Members of Parliament are back in their ridings as the spring session of Parliament has wrapped up.

North Island – Powell River MP Rachel Blaney says she’s pleased to be back to gather feedback from constituents.

She says one issue she’s already had a lot of feedback on is electoral reform.

“People are still feeling frustrated that the government stopped the discussion,” she says.

“People who were unsure about what they wanted to see in terms of electoral reform have even sent us numerous emails saying it really isn’t the place of the Government of Canada to decide – it’s the place of the people of Canada to have a decision.”

Blaney says she’s looking forward to getting out to various community events this summer, including celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary this weekend.