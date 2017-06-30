The MLA for Powell River – Sunshine Coast says he’s ready to get to work.

Nic Simons and the other NDP MLA’s will now form government, following the defeat of the Liberals in a non-confidence vote Thursday night.

Simons says after a dozen years in opposition, he’s excited to be on the governing side. “After 12 years it’s a change I’ve been hoping for. I got into politics because I wanted to have more influence over public policy.”

Simons says there are a number of key issues that the NDP want to address to make life better for British Columbians, “Specifically locally, I think transportation, we need to address the housing issue fast, the opioid crisis is impacting all communities and we haven’t escaped from that on the Sunshine Coast.”

The timeline as to what happens next is still uncertain – a date to swear in the new government has not yet been set.

Once again, the first task will be to choose a speaker.

Steve Thomson resigned as speaker following the non-confidence vote.