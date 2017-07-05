North Island-Powell River MP NDP Rachel Blaney has big plans to improve the lives of seniors throughout the region.

Blaney says she’ll be working with a standing committee to develop a National Seniors Strategy during the Fall session of Parliament.

“Now we have more seniors in Canada than we do children under 14,” she says.

Blaney says during a number of town halls she held across the riding this last session, seniors’ issues were a major topic of discussion.

“Having a National Seniors Strategy really will address issues for seniors. It will be both socially wise and fiscally wise which I think is very important and we know that so many seniors are falling through the cracks.”