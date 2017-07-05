A local Harm Reduction Worker out of Gibsons says there’s a good amount of fear within the community due to the contaminated drug supply that exists in BC.

Brent Fitzsimmons says people know fentanyl and other substances have infiltrated the street drug supply.

“People are getting take-home Naloxone kits to help protect their friends and family and co-workers and the general public. Everybody’s kind of just stepping up to the plate to try and do that work.”

Fitzsimmons says there needs to be more help available for someone who is dealing with trauma and lives a lifestyle filled with drugs.

“Whatever that support is is maybe unique to that individual. It may be opiate substitution therapy like Methadone and Suboxone. It could be counselling through mental health services, etc.”