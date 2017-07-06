You could find yourself in hot water if you’re caught impaired on a BC ferry.

Spokesperson Deb Marshall says during their last fiscal year, the company handled more than 100 suspected impaired foot passengers and drivers.

“Our employees would approach a customer if they see somebody drinking a beer or something on the terminal. In excessive situations, we do have to call the police and the local police do come and deal with the individuals [upon arrival].”

Marshall encourages riders to wait until they get to their destination safely before cracking open a cold one.