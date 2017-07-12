Fire crews are asking residents to call in any fires immediately.

Powell River Fire was called out to a beach fire on Monday night, despite a province-wide campfire ban in place. Deputy Chief Rocky Swanson says crews were able to get the fire out quickly.

He notes that if you see a fire, you need to call it in immediately.

“The time between a fire beginning and our response is critical,” he says.

“An ordinary fire, what we call an A-class fire, can and often will, double in size, approximately every 30 seconds to a minute.” Swanson notes people can be fined for having a fire during the ban.

Swanson adds there are many online resources that residents can check out for updates on major events.

Some of these include:

Swanson says NO evacuation orders have been made but it’s important to always be prepared and have an emergency kit ready.