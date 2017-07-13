An example of some of the items you might need in a grab-and-go emergency bag (KOMUnews at http://bit.ly/2u9UphG)

Powell River’s Manager of Emergency Services is urging neighbours to get together and talk about emergency planning this summer.

Ryan Thoms says with the wildfires burning in the Interior, there’s been a lot of talk here in community about what would happen should Powell River need to be evacuated.

“The norm for us of course is one road – whether it’s neighborhoods, one road in, one road out, a single highway, the ferries [etc].

There are logistical challenges that we all know very well living here and that of course would be the same in an emergency but from our evacuation planning, what we see time and time again is much on a smaller, more neighborhood-scale and I think that’s where we need to focus.”

He says all three local governments have been working together on emergency planning. Thoms says the summer is a great time to hold a neighbourhood get-together to meet and get to know your neighbours.

He says it’s also a perfect opportunity to talk about emergency preparedness and fire prevention in your area.