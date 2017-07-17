Vancouver Coastal Health is trying out a new research project that will allow people to text in reports and receive reports about overdoses in their community.

Currently, data from several sources is compiled to try and determine if there is a contaminated batch of drugs on the street.

Sara Young, one of the leaders of the Real-time Drug Alert & Response project says this program allows people to report information about overdoses and any notable information about the drugs.

“We can then take that information and text it back out to anyone who has signed up to receive alerts through the system.”

Young says the goal is to gather more real-time data about what’s going on in the community, noting those submitting information do not have to provide their name or contact info.

The project will be evaluated after eight months.