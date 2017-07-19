The following notice from the City of Powell River at: facebook.com/cityofpowellriver.

A swimming closure is in effect and Gibsons Beach is closed to swimming.

Tor Birtig, Director of Infrastructure, said that as a precaution resulting from routine testing, Dan Glover, from the Ministry of Health, indicated that the city should place signage to indicate that the beach is closed to swimming until satisfactory results are received.

Testing has revealed that E. coli levels are higher than acceptable at Gibsons Beach.

“It’s a matter of more testing having been undertaken and we’ll make whatever modifications when the results are known,” Birtig said. The next set of results is expected on Friday, July 21, so the beach remains closed to swimming until then.