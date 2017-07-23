Fire officials are reminding residents to be smart.

Powell River’s Deputy Chief Rocky Swanson says it’s important to keep up good house-keeping, and that includes keeping grass short to decrease the risk of a fire.

“When you cut the grass, clean it up and bring it to its proper disposal station,” Swanson says.

“When it comes to using any kind of a combustible engine like a chainsaw…have the proper fire-fighting equipment in place when you are using that equipment around your property.”

Swanson says to make sure any backyard barbecues you use are CSA approved.

He notes residents can check out Fire Smart Canada’s website for more safety tips.