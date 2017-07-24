A rainbow cross walk will be installed for Pride Week this year.

Mayor Dave Formosa says it’s an initiative that’s been in the works for several years and he’s pleased they’ll have it in place this year. He says visual representations of inclusion are important to show support to the community.

“For youth that may be struggling with how to deal with [coming out], this might help them. [And] not just youth, but people that may be struggling in their inner self to say, look it’s open and transparent here.”

The crosswalk will be painted on Ash Street, crossing to the Patricia Theatre.

Pride Week is August 7th to the 13th.