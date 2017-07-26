Protect Public Health Care-Sunshine Coast is speaking out against the proposed long-term health care facility for the community.

It was announced last week that Trellis Seniors Services is looking for a new location for the facility, possibly in Gibsons.

Ian McLatchie says his group’s main concern isn’t about the location, but rather that the facility will be privately-owned.

“The announcement changes nothing. There were particular problems associated with the West Sechelt location and in some respects this may be better suited for a facility but our perspective is that [the] facility should be a publicly-owned one.”

McLatchie says they don’t know much about the new agreement but they’d like to see the local government and the health authority be more transparent with this process.