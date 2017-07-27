It’s been a strong summer for tourism on the Sunshine Coast.

According to Sunshine Coast Tourism, about 1.6 million people have traveled to the lower Sunshine Coast and Powell River with BC Ferries this summer.

Marketing Director Annie Schroder says thanks to some funding the organization got this year, they’ve been engaging more people online.

“On our website alone, we’re seeing an average of 30,000 visitors per month that are really engaged with us. We’ve got over 25,000 followers across our social media channels like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and just a really engaged community of people that are interested in the Sunshine Coast and planning trips.”

Schroder says they’ve been keeping ferry stats since 2008 and 2017 should be another banner year.