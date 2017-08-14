BC Ferries is hosting an information session on Texada Island this evening, on the new Minor 44 vessels.
Spokesperson Darin Guenette says Ferries is in contract with a shipyard to design and build the new smallest class of ferries. He says Ferries is looking for feedback on the design of the vessels.
“We’ve got a basic design for the shipyard – take a look at it, and tell us what you think”, he says.
“There’s still time to finalize the design – you know amenities that are on board in the customer lounge, do we have the right fit, do you like the way things are laid out, the bathrooms – that sort of thing.”
The information session runs from 5:30 to 7:30 at the Texada Seniors Centre.
Guenette says anyone who can’t make the meeting can also give feedback through BC Ferries’ website.