A scholarship has been established to remember the lives of two young men killed in Lund earlier this year. Braxton Leask and Dylan Buckle were shot and killed on June 17th.

Now friends and family have come together to honour the victims.

The scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to students so they can pursue careers in the trades and athletics.

An account has been established at the First Credit Union on Joyce Avenue and anyone interested in donating can contact the Branch.

The scholarship will be given annually to graduating students at Brooks Secondary School.