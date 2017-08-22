Powell River city council has taken a step toward allowing urban farming in the community.

Council has given third reading to a bylaw to allow residents, on a minimum sized lot, to grow and sell produce from their home.

Mayor Dave Formosa says there’s a growing interest in locally-grown food and the move also improves the community’s food security.

“We are an isolated community and besides the fact of food security and just wanting to know where your food comes from and that it’s safe and hardy, it also gives us more capacity to feed our community.”

Formosa notes that those interested in selling produce will need to get a business licence from the city.