Federal fisheries officers clamped down on visitors to Powell River for shellfish poaching violations earlier this month.

In two separate incidents, Canadians from the lower mainland were accompanied by non-Canadians who did not have valid tidal fishing licenses.

Officials seized close to 2500 clams and 300 oysters while handing out $3,000 in fines for over-limit shellfish.

The daily limit for clams is 75 and 15 for oysters. The maximum number of oysters and clams a person can be in possession of is two day’s worth.

In one case, more than 25 tourists were spotted on a bus tour picking shellfish at Willingdon Beach.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada officers have since posted more signage around regional beaches to emphasize and enforce harvesting rules.